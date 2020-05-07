Roth Capital Trims LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Target Price to $28.00

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $32.50 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

LMAT stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 5.41. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.37.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

