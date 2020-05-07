Robert W. Baird Boosts Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Price Target to $28.00

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MINI opened at $26.07 on Monday. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.11 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.08%. Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.90%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

