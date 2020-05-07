Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $323,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,196.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

