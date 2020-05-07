RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REDU shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

