RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. RISE Education Cayman has set its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RISE Education Cayman to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.
About RISE Education Cayman
RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.
