Research Analysts Set Expectations for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $2,070.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($9.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $17.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $15.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $28.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $69.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $93.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $112.71 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Booking from $1,840.00 to $1,540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,771.77.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,378.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,353.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,781.09. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

