Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Denny’s Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DENN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 624.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.