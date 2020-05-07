Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

In related news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,334.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

