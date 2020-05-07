Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cohu, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cohu in a report issued on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Cohu alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COHU. BidaskClub lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Cohu from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Cohu stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.94. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.63 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cohu by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the first quarter worth about $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 54.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.