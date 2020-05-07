RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 956,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.