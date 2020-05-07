Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Down 12.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $87.25 and last traded at $87.28, approximately 1,017,547 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 716,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($1.27). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

