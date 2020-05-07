Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,205 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,768,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Regions Financial by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Regions Financial stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

