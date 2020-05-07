Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) to announce sales of $70.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Re/Max’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.77 million and the lowest is $69.90 million. Re/Max reported sales of $71.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Re/Max will report full year sales of $274.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.01 million to $287.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $290.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.23 million to $298.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Re/Max.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 54.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. ValuEngine raised Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Re/Max stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Re/Max by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at $2,247,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Re/Max by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Re/Max has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $434.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Re/Max (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.