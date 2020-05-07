Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after buying an additional 432,637 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,496,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,775,000 after acquiring an additional 260,734 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.04.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $72.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

