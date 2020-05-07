Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

RARX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $101,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,054.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARX. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,758,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,054,000.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.