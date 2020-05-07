R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) fell 7.2% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.46, 1,210,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,154,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCM shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

In other news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,203.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $199,703.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.99, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.