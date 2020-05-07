QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $78.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

