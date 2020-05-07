QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.49.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of QCOM opened at $78.87 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

