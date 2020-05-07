QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $75.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered QTS Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.77.

QTS opened at $64.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 3.52%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,817. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

