Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Raised by Analyst

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) – Northcoast Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $459.90 million, a PE ratio of -291.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.21.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,424,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,033,925 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,417,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after purchasing an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 201,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,889,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

