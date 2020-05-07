Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WillScot Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of WillScot in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot’s FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WillScot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

WSC stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -269.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. WillScot has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.09 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 136,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 86,552 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its stake in WillScot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WillScot by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

