Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Lowered by KeyCorp

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Public Storage in a report released on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.78. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSA. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

PSA opened at $176.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.16. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $155.37 and a 52-week high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Public Storage by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.