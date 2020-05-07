Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Pentair PLC Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.04 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

