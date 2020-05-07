Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Associated Banc in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Insiders have bought a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

