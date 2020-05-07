Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $765.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. Ameresco has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $26.19.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ameresco by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

