Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $58.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 138.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $4,779,200.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300. 73.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

