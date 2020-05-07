Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reduced by Analyst

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tripadvisor in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the travel company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.30. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,773,145 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,868,000 after acquiring an additional 422,513 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,563 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,548,000 after purchasing an additional 220,229 shares during the period. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $35,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

