Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Increased by Piper Sandler

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shopify in a report released on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $332.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $475.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $733.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.83 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 52 week low of $242.23 and a 52 week high of $739.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.88. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after buying an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $92,442,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 402.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

