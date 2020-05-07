Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Cormark lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised Pretium Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.53.

PVG opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,273,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,777,000 after buying an additional 317,357 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,738,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

