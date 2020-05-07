Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd Reduced by Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James set a C$48.00 price target on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$87.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$39.00 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$21.08 and a 12 month high of C$80.61. The company has a market cap of $523.63 million and a PE ratio of 9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.98.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.97 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total transaction of C$3,633,197.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

