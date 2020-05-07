Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trade Desk in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $312.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $323.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.02.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,311.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593 over the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 103,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

