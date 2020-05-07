Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Global Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,326,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after buying an additional 611,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Par Pacific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,486,000 after buying an additional 157,098 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,037,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 514,600 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Pate purchased 62,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $404,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,049.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Monteleone purchased 13,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $86,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,864.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

