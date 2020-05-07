Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.18.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

PEG opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.95. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,784,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,703,000 after acquiring an additional 281,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after acquiring an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,517,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,890,000 after acquiring an additional 753,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

