Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price Down 7.9% Following Weak Earnings

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)’s share price dropped 7.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $54.02 and last traded at $54.12, approximately 4,455,741 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,448,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.75.

The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

