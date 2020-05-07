PROS (NYSE:PRO) Shares Down 5.6% After Analyst Downgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $40.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. PROS traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $31.44, 728,741 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 376,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRO. ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in PROS by 1,251.2% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 95,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PROS by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PROS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after purchasing an additional 250,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PROS by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,772,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

