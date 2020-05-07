Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Primerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Primerica by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,682,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $220,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRI opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.86. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Primerica had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

