Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.46 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $43.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $171.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $162.72 million to $177.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.56 million, with estimates ranging from $172.04 million to $189.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

