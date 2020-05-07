PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWFL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.70.

PWFL opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

