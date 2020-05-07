PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for PowerFleet’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PWFL. Roth Capital initiated coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded PowerFleet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.70.
PWFL opened at $4.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PowerFleet
There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc
