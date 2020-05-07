Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $60.40, approximately 3,941,312 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,350,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.
In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
