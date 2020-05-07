Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) rose 5.8% on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $65.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Planet Fitness traded as high as $61.76 and last traded at $60.40, approximately 3,941,312 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,350,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $11,687,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.