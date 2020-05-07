Piper Sandler Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAFC. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

HAFC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 34,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

