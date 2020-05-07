Piper Sandler Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.03 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays raised MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on MarketAxess from $382.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.86.

MKTX opened at $471.35 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $275.12 and a fifty-two week high of $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.93 and a 200-day moving average of $369.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after acquiring an additional 237,744 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 232,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after acquiring an additional 84,741 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $877,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.