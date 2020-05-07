Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

AGLE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $236.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $783,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 464,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 33,093 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

