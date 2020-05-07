Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 14.8% After Earnings Miss

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)’s share price fell 14.8% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.20 and last traded at $17.72, 39,593,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 14,264,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinterest to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other Pinterest news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

