Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,523 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,327,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $725,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546.

NYSE PINS opened at $17.72 on Thursday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

