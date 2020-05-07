Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Shares Up 28.6%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) shares shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, 2,396,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 913% from the average session volume of 236,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 274,113 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,523.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,058,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,670. Insiders have purchased a total of 624,113 shares of company stock valued at $57,023 over the last ninety days.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

