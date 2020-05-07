Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $18.01 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8,342.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPM stock opened at $90.27 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $280.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

