PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd cut its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

