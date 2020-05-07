Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,263 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.19.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $182.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

