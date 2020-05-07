Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.45

Pharma Mar SA (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHMMF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

