PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/S stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

