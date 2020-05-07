Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,724 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 2,724 ($35.83) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,531 ($46.45) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($40.91) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,275 ($43.08) to GBX 2,192 ($28.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,606.64 ($34.29).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,295 ($30.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,939.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,510.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,367.50 ($17.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,328 ($43.78).

In related news, insider M H. Killoran sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,016 ($39.67), for a total transaction of £64,934.48 ($85,417.63).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

